AB InBev: Q4 ahead of expectations, reassuring outlook

AB InBev reported fourth-quarter organic revenue growth of 3.4% to $14.8bn, ahead of market forecasts. Growth was driven entirely by higher average selling prices, which more than offset a 1.9% decline in volumes.
Underlying operating profit rose 12% to $3.8bn in the final quarter. This was helped by the ongoing shift to premium beer and a tight grip on operational costs.
Free cash flow improved by $2.5bn to $11.3bn over the full-year, due to improved profit and lower capital expenditure. Net debt fell from $67.6bn to $60.6bn at year-end.
In 2025, underlying cash profit (EBITDA) is expected to grow between 4-8% (up 8.2% in 2024), in line with the group’s medium-term target.
A full-year dividend of €1.00 per share has been announced, up 22%. By 21 February 2025, around $0.8bn of the current $2.0bn share buyback programme had been completed.
The shares rose 7.8% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
AB InBev key facts
All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.