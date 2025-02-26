AB InBev: Q4 ahead of expectations, reassuring outlook

AB InBev reported fourth-quarter organic revenue growth of 3.4% to $14.8bn, ahead of market forecasts. Growth was driven entirely by higher average selling prices, which more than offset a 1.9% decline in volumes.

Underlying operating profit rose 12% to $3.8bn in the final quarter. This was helped by the ongoing shift to premium beer and a tight grip on operational costs.

Free cash flow improved by $2.5bn to $11.3bn over the full-year, due to improved profit and lower capital expenditure. Net debt fell from $67.6bn to $60.6bn at year-end.

In 2025, underlying cash profit (EBITDA) is expected to grow between 4-8% (up 8.2% in 2024), in line with the group’s medium-term target.

A full-year dividend of €1.00 per share has been announced, up 22%. By 21 February 2025, around $0.8bn of the current $2.0bn share buyback programme had been completed.

The shares rose 7.8% in early trading.

