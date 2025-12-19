Carnival (FY Results): strong momentum continues

Carnival’s full-year revenue increased by 6.4% to $26.6bn, driven by growth in both ticket sales and onboard revenue.
Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) grew 17.5% to a record $7.2bn, helped by disciplined cost management. Strong demand for last minute sailings in the final quarter contributed to a small beat on guidance.
Free cash flow more than doubled to $2.6bn largely due to a reduction in capital expenditure. Year-end net debt was $24.7bn.
The company has reinstated dividends with an initial quarterly payment of $0.15 per share.
Underlying cash profit for 2026 is expected to increase to around $7.6bn.
Carnival has also proposed an overhaul of its corporate structure which likely includes moving to a single listing on the New York Stock Exchange.
The shares were up 8.0% in afternoon trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Carnival key facts
