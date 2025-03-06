Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Share research

Admiral: strong year, market softening in 2025

Admiral reaped the rewards of price hikes in recent years with a huge jump in profit, but the market is set to soften from here.
Admiral - 2022 impacted by an increase in claims and costs
Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst
Published Mar 6, 2025

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Admiral’s full-year turnover (an in-house revenue measure) rose 28% to £6.2bn, driven by a 14% rise in customer numbers and higher prices.

Profit before tax rose 90% to £839mn, driven by performance from UK motor insurance which benefited from significantly better insurance profitability.

A final dividend of 91.4p was announced, with a special dividend of 29.6p on top, taking the total to 192.0p for the year, up 86%. Including announced dividends, the solvency ratio, which measures balance sheet strength, improved from 200% to 203%

Admiral expects top line growth in 2025, but at a more modest pace, reflecting a softening market.

The shares rose 6.5% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Admiral key facts

All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.
Latest from Share research
Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share Insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Matt is a Senior Equity Analyst on the share research team, providing up-to-date research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. He is a CFA Charterholder and also holds the Investment Management Certificate.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 6th March 2025