Admiral: strong year, market softening in 2025

Admiral’s full-year turnover (an in-house revenue measure) rose 28% to £6.2bn, driven by a 14% rise in customer numbers and higher prices.
Profit before tax rose 90% to £839mn, driven by performance from UK motor insurance which benefited from significantly better insurance profitability.
A final dividend of 91.4p was announced, with a special dividend of 29.6p on top, taking the total to 192.0p for the year, up 86%. Including announced dividends, the solvency ratio, which measures balance sheet strength, improved from 200% to 203%
Admiral expects top line growth in 2025, but at a more modest pace, reflecting a softening market.
The shares rose 6.5% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Admiral key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.