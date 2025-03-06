Admiral: strong year, market softening in 2025

Admiral’s full-year turnover (an in-house revenue measure) rose 28% to £6.2bn, driven by a 14% rise in customer numbers and higher prices.

Profit before tax rose 90% to £839mn, driven by performance from UK motor insurance which benefited from significantly better insurance profitability.

A final dividend of 91.4p was announced, with a special dividend of 29.6p on top, taking the total to 192.0p for the year, up 86%. Including announced dividends, the solvency ratio, which measures balance sheet strength, improved from 200% to 203%

Admiral expects top line growth in 2025, but at a more modest pace, reflecting a softening market.

The shares rose 6.5% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.