Airbus (FY Results): solid growth but outlook disappoints

Airbus’ full-year revenue rose 6% to €73.4bn. This reflected growth across all divisions, including double-digit increases in its Helicopters and Defence and Space businesses. Commercial aircraft deliveries totalled 793 (2024: 766).

Underlying operating profit rose 33% to €7.1bn (£6.9bn expected), with the uplift driven by a sharp return to profitability in the Defence & Space division.

Free cash flow improved from €4.5bn to €4.6bn. The net cash position rose from €11.8bn to €12.2bn.

In 2026, Airbus expects to deliver around 870 commercial aircraft (907 expected). Underlying operating profits and free cash flow are expected to land at around €7.5bn and €4.5bn respectively.

A dividend of €3.20 per share was announced, up 7% when including last year’s special dividend.

The shares fell 7.0% in early trading.

