Next week on the stock market

Alibaba’s profit under pressure

Alibaba’s third-quarter results are expected to show a continuing trend of top-line improvements and a shrinking bottom line as the Chinese conglomerate spends heavily on cloud computing and on-demand delivery services.

Analysts are forecasting an acceleration in cloud intelligence growth to 33%, reflecting high levels of investment and a pivot to AI-related products, which have shown triple-digit growth for nine consecutive quarters. This part of the business is grabbing investor attention, but it’s a relatively small piece of the pie compared to the more established ecommerce division, which is facing intense competitive pressures.

Sluggish retail sales in China in the last two months of 2025 mean there could be room for disappointment on this front, which could see free cash flow take another dip. The balance sheet doesn’t pose an immediate concern, but if cash generation remains weak and capital expenditure commitments take another step-up, finances could start to look a little stretched.