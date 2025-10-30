Airbus (Q3 Results): strong profit beat

Airbus’ revenue grew by 7% to €47.4bn over the first three quarters. This reflected an uplift across all business units, including mid-teens growth in its Helicopters and Defence & Space divisions. Commercial aircraft deliveries totalled 507 (9m 2024: 497 aircraft).
Underlying operating profits jumped 48% higher to €4.1bn, well ahead of market expectations driven by beats across all divisions. There was also a sharp return to profitability in its Defence & Space division.
Free cash outflows improved from €0.9bn to €0.8bn, but remained in negative territory reflecting a inventory build-up to support a planned acceleration in final quarter deliveries. The net cash position stood at €7.0bn.
Full-year guidance has been maintained, with Airbus expecting to deliver around 820 commercial aircraft. Underlying operating profit and free cash flow are expected to be around €7.0bn and €4.5bn respectively.
The shares rose 3.1% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
