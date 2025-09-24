Alibaba: shares rally on AI initiatives

Alibaba’s annual tech showcase, Apsara, has seen the formal launch of its most advanced AI language model to date, Qwen3-Max.

There was also the announcement of a partnership with Nvidia. Details were thin on the ground, but the tie up includes initiatives to improve Alibaba’s cloud offering.

Alibaba is also set to open data centres in several new regions this year.

The shares were up 9.3% in pre-market trading.

Our view

Alibaba’s has revealed further plans to stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving Artificial Intelligence industry. A tie up with industry leader Nvidia grabbed much of the limelight, and while details were thin on the ground, the market has responded positively.

It’s a space where the company’s investing heavily, and the division is starting to see some impressive profit growth. That could accelerate further as it pivots to higher-margin cloud services, including AI-related products which have shown triple-digit growth for eight consecutive quarters. But at less than 10% of this year’s forecasted operating profits, it’s likely to be some time before the division makes a material impact on the group’s bottom line.

Alibaba is China's largest e-commerce company, and that part of the business remains the key profit driver. But Chinese retail remains a tough battleground, and in the face of intense competition, the fight to keep prices low and retain market share may put a ceiling on growth. In an effort to stay relevant, Alibaba is throwing its weight behind its on-demand delivery service. It’s enjoyed a successful launch, but here too competition could keep a lid on both profits and margins.

The business has a strong balance sheet, but increased investment in cloud, AI, and delivery services is putting cash generation under pressure, and we’re likely to see demands on the group’s capital intensify. Alibaba continues to return cash to shareholders through share buybacks and offers a modest dividend yield. However, no payouts are guaranteed, especially if ongoing investments fail to generate a good return.

Alibaba is subject to a complex influence of macroeconomic forces. So far, efforts to stimulate the Chinese economy haven’t had the desired effect. Further, Donald Trump’s tariff offensive has the potential to dampen both exports and domestic consumer confidence, and there’s plenty of uncertainty as to whether a trade deal can be reached between Washington and Beijing.

The valuation has had a strong uplift this year, but medium-term analyst forecasts are yet to catch up with the market’s exuberance. Without a sustained uplift in financial performance the risks look weighted to the downside.

While we support the bold investment plans in future facing technology there’s plenty of execution risk ahead, as well as the ongoing challenges in the core e-commerce business. Investors seeking exposure to themes such as AI and instant delivery need to weigh up Alibaba’s prospects against established international players with greater geographic diversity.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

The technology sector is generally medium/low risk in terms of ESG, though some segments are more exposed, such as electronic components (environmental risks) and data monetisers (social risks). Business ethics tend to be a material risk within the tech sector, ranging from anti-competitive practices to intellectual property rights. Other key risks include labour relations, data privacy, product governance and resource use.

According to Sustainalytics, Alibaba’s management of ESG risks is strong.

Key risks the group’s exposed to relate to the handling of private information, specifically high volumes of Personally Identifiable Information (PII). Its use of analytics puts it at risk of data and privacy breaches. Increasing regulatory scrutiny in China increases Alibaba’s exposure to business ethics risk. Alibaba’s Chief Risk Officer oversees data protection and information security, with the privacy policy following industry best practice. Controls around business ethics risk could be enhanced through a clear governance structure and regular ethical risk assessments, which are currently lacking.