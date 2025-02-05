Alphabet: good Q4 but not quite hitting all the notes

Alphabet reported a 12% rise in fourth-quarter revenue to $96.5bn ($96.7bn expected).

The core advertising business, which includes Google Search and YouTube, saw revenue rise 10% to $84.1bn. Google Cloud revenue was up by 30% to $12.0bn ($12.2bn expected).

Operating income increased 31% to $30.9bn, with margins expanding by 5%.

Free cash flow generated was $24.8bn, Alphabet had a net cash position of $73.1bn as of the end of December, down from $86.6bn the prior year.

The company also announced plans to significantly increase capital expenditure, expecting to invest approximately $75bn in 2025.

The shares fell 7.2% in after-hours trading.

