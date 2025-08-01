Apple: Q3 beat on strong iPhone sales

Apple reported a 10% rise in third-quarter revenue to $94.0bn ($89.5bn expected). Operating profit rose 11% to $28.2bn.
There was growth across both the Product and Services businesses, with iPhone sales up 13.5% to $44.6bn. On a regional basis, all areas saw higher sales, including a return to growth in China.
In the first 9 months, free cash flow fell from $84.9bn to $72.3bn. Net cash, including longer term securities, stood at $31.3bn.
Apple declared a dividend of $0.26 per share and has bought back $70.6bn worth of stock over the past 9 months.
In the third quarter, Apple expects mid to high single digit revenue growth, with tariffs to be a $1.1bn cost headwind ($900mn headwind in Q2).
The shares rose 2.2% in after-hours trading.
