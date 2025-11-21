Share research

ASOS (FY Results): profits miss expectations

ASOS is showing strong signs of improvement, but profits still fall short of market forecasts.
ASOS - Sales suspended in Ukraine and Russia
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published Nov 21, 2025

0%
ASOS’ full-year underlying revenue fell by 14% to £2.5bn. A small increase in average basket value wasn’t enough to offset double-digit declines in active customer numbers.

Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) increased by 64% to £132mn, but missed market expectations of £138mn. The improvement was driven by a higher full-price sales mix and much lower supply chain costs.

Free cash flow fell from £38mn to £14mn. Net debt, including lease liabilities, improved from £0.6bn to £0.4bn.

This year’s guidance points to further growth in underlying cash profit to between £150-180mn. Free cash flow is expected to remain broadly flat.

The shares fell 7.1% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

ASOS key facts

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team and a CFA Charterholder. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

