Associated British Foods: soft Q1 as Primark loses market share

Associated British Food’s first-quarter revenue rose 0.5% to £6.7bn, ignoring the impact of exchange rate movements. Within that, Primark saw its revenue rise 1.9% to £3.4bn, and it was a mixed performance across its other business segments.

A tough comparable period and a “challenging retail environment” saw Primark lose market share and like-for-like revenue fall 6.4% in the UK. International performance was much better, more than offsetting this decline as the group opened seven new stores across the US and Europe in the period.

Revenue in the Sugar division fell 2.1%, with growth in Africa being more than offset by a decline in European sales prices.

Primark’s full-year revenue guidance has been lowered slightly from mid single-digit to low single-digit growth.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

