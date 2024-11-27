Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Aston Martin Lagonda: raises new capital, delays hurt profit outlook

Aston Martin has raised new funds to help shore up the balance sheet as delays of its Valiant model hurt this year’s profit outlook.
Aston Martin - ongoing supply chain issues dent performan
Published Nov 27, 2024

Aston Martin has raised around £110mn of net proceeds by issuing new equity shares at 100p per share. This represents a discount of 7.3% to the closing price on the prior day.

The group also intends to raise a further £100mn by issuing new debt. This debt will carry interest rates of above 10% on average, and will mature in 2029.

The combined £210mn of funds will be used to support the group’s “long-term growth plans” by providing “increased financial resilience.”

Due to a delay with its Valiant model, the group now expects to deliver around half of the 38 new Valiant models by the end of the year (previously the majority). As a result, full-year underlying cash profit (EBITDA) is expected to land in the £270-280mn range (2023: £305.9mn).

The shares fell 4.7% in early trading.

Our view

Aston Martin key facts

Article history
Published: 27th November 2024