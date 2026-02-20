Aston Martin (Trading Update): 2025 profit warning

Aston Martin delivered 5,448 vehicles in 2025 (2024: 6,030). This includes 152 Valhalla deliveries in the final quarter, in line with the group’s prior guidance.

US tariffs and fewer higher margin Special deliveries have negatively impacted the group’s performance. As a result, full-year underlying operating losses are now expected to fall short of the lower end of market expectations, pointing to losses of at least £184mn.

Aston Martin is also selling its brand naming rights for use by the Formula 1 team for £50mn in cash.

The group still expects a “material improvement” in financial performance in 2026, driven by an uplift in Valhalla deliveries to around 500.

The shares fell 1.7% in early trading.

