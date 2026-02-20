Aston Martin (Trading Update): 2025 profit warning

Aston Martin delivered 5,448 vehicles in 2025 (2024: 6,030). This includes 152 Valhalla deliveries in the final quarter, in line with the group’s prior guidance.
US tariffs and fewer higher margin Special deliveries have negatively impacted the group’s performance. As a result, full-year underlying operating losses are now expected to fall short of the lower end of market expectations, pointing to losses of at least £184mn.
Aston Martin is also selling its brand naming rights for use by the Formula 1 team for £50mn in cash.
The group still expects a “material improvement” in financial performance in 2026, driven by an uplift in Valhalla deliveries to around 500.
The shares fell 1.7% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Aston Martin key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.