Share research

Aston Martin (Trading Update): 2025 profit warning

Aston Martin issues an unexpected profit warning for 2025 as US tariffs weigh on performance and total deliveries fall.
Aston Martin - ongoing supply chain issues dent performan
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published Feb 20, 2026

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Aston Martin delivered 5,448 vehicles in 2025 (2024: 6,030). This includes 152 Valhalla deliveries in the final quarter, in line with the group’s prior guidance.

US tariffs and fewer higher margin Special deliveries have negatively impacted the group’s performance. As a result, full-year underlying operating losses are now expected to fall short of the lower end of market expectations, pointing to losses of at least £184mn.

Aston Martin is also selling its brand naming rights for use by the Formula 1 team for £50mn in cash.

The group still expects a “material improvement” in financial performance in 2026, driven by an uplift in Valhalla deliveries to around 500.

The shares fell 1.7% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Aston Martin key facts

All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

Latest from Share research
Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team and a CFA Charterholder. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 20th February 2026