BAE Systems (Trading Update): full-year guidance on track

In a short update, BAE Systems confirmed that trading so far in the second half has been in line with group expectations.
The company has secured more than £27bn of orders so far in 2025, and further agreements are expected before year-end.
Recently upgraded full-year guidance was reiterated, with sales and underlying operating profits expected to grow by 8-10% and 9-11% respectively. Free cash flow guidance remains at more than £1.1bn (consensus: £1.5bn).
Around £1.5bn is expected to be returned to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks this year.
The shares were broadly flat in early trading.
Our view
