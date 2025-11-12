BAE Systems (Trading Update): full-year guidance on track

In a short update, BAE Systems confirmed that trading so far in the second half has been in line with group expectations.

The company has secured more than £27bn of orders so far in 2025, and further agreements are expected before year-end.

Recently upgraded full-year guidance was reiterated, with sales and underlying operating profits expected to grow by 8-10% and 9-11% respectively. Free cash flow guidance remains at more than £1.1bn (consensus: £1.5bn).

Around £1.5bn is expected to be returned to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks this year.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.