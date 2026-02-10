Barclays (Q4 Results): good numbers, expanded guidance

Barclays reported a 2% rise in fourth quarter total income to £7.1bn (£6.9bn expected).

Profit before tax increased 12% year-on-year to £1.9bn (£1.7bn expected), as income growth was partially offset by a 1% rise in total operating expenses.

Credit impairment charges fell 25% year-on-year to £535mn (£597mn expected), with default rates remaining at expected levels.

Capital levels strengthened with the CET1 ratio improving from 13.6% to 14.3% (14.0% expected), or 14.0% after the £1.0bn buyback announced today. This brings total capital returns for 2025 to £3.7bn.

Guidance for 2026 points to headline income of £31bn. Barclays expects to return more than £15bn to shareholders over 2026-28.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Our view

Barclays ended the year on a strong note. Fourth quarter results were better than expected, and new medium-term guidance painted a picture of improving performance. All in, we were surprised to see a flat reaction on the day.

There are a few moving parts to operations, but looking at more traditional interest income streams, the environment still looks promising. The UK arm generates over half of all interest income, so improving trends at home have been positive.

Specifically, the shift from savers to longer-term and less profitable accounts has slowed (though remains a small headwind), the mortgage market is making a recovery, and the structural hedge has been an ongoing source of interest income growth (essentially a bond portfolio that should yield higher returns as older contracts mature).

But Barclays is a well-diversified business, and the UK's just one part. It's also one of the largest global investment banks and has a sizeable US credit card business.

Higher rates, along with increased US credit card balances, have been a tailwind, but it can be a double-edged sword. It’s higher risk, and returns haven’t been as strong as other parts of the business. Still, for now at least, fears that US card default rates would start to rise haven’t come to pass. This remains an area to watch.

The large investment bank (>50% of group profit before tax) is one of Barclays’ key differentiators and a driving force behind new medium-term targets. The diverse range of income streams is a benefit when economic conditions are uncertain, and volatile markets have acted as a tailwind over the past year. It remains to be seen whether this can be an ongoing trend, management is confident, but this is a key debate.

The balance sheet is well capitalised, and while we expected to see management hold on to a healthy buffer, there are questions about whether it could be more adventurous. This is a theme we’re seeing across the sector, and Barclays’ plan to return £15bn over 2026-28 looks pretty comfortable.

Barclays has seen a material re-rating over the past couple of years, coming off a very low sentiment base that shrouded the UK banking sector. We think the re-rating is justified, and there is still some upside if the recent upbeat sentiment can be sustained. But the easier gains seen in recent years are now behind us, and we’d like to see more proof that the revamped investment bank can compete with US peers in a range of conditions.

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risk

The financials sector is medium-risk in terms of ESG. Product governance is the largest risk for most companies, especially those in the US and Europe with enhanced regulatory scrutiny. Data privacy and security is also an increasingly important risk for banks and diversified financial firms. Business ethics, ESG integration and labour relations are also worth monitoring.

According to Sustainalytics, Barclays’ overall management of material ESG issues is strong.

Despite strong policies overall, Barclays has some room for improvement regarding customer data privacy and environmental commitments. Investigations are also ongoing into alleged currency manipulation, and its data security could be strengthened with more frequent risk assessments and external audits. The quality of its environmental policy has deteriorated, with limited commitments to reducing emissions.