Barclays: solid Q4, 2025 guidance in line

Barclays reported a 24% rise in fourth quarter total income to £7.0bn (£6.7bn expected). Performance was broadly positive across divisions, with the UK and Investment Banking showing strong growth.

Profit before tax rose from £110mn to £1.7bn (£1.6bn expected), with growth driven by higher total income and one-off costs impacting the comparable period. Credit impairment charges of rose from £552mn to £711mn, with loan loss rates for the year better than targets.

The CET1 ratio, a key measure of capital levels, ended the year at 13.6% (target range 13-14%). The group announced a 5.5p final dividend and £1bn buyback.

For 2025, Barclays expects a progressive increase in capital returns alongside underlying net interest income of £12.2bn (2024: £11.2bn).

The shares fell 5.0% in early trading.

