Barclays: solid Q4, 2025 guidance in line

Barclays reported a 24% rise in fourth quarter total income to £7.0bn (£6.7bn expected). Performance was broadly positive across divisions, with the UK and Investment Banking showing strong growth.
Profit before tax rose from £110mn to £1.7bn (£1.6bn expected), with growth driven by higher total income and one-off costs impacting the comparable period. Credit impairment charges of rose from £552mn to £711mn, with loan loss rates for the year better than targets.
The CET1 ratio, a key measure of capital levels, ended the year at 13.6% (target range 13-14%). The group announced a 5.5p final dividend and £1bn buyback.
For 2025, Barclays expects a progressive increase in capital returns alongside underlying net interest income of £12.2bn (2024: £11.2bn).
The shares fell 5.0% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Barclays key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.