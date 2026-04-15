Barratt Redrow (Q3 Update): solid performance

Barratt Redrow’s net private reservation rates rose 6% to 0.67 in the 13 weeks to 29 March.

The order book grew by 13% to £3.5bn, reflecting a total of 11,395 homes. Build cost inflation is expected to be around 2% this year.

Helped by lower land investment, year-end net cash is now expected to land between £550-650mn (previously: £400-500mn).

Full-year completions guidance has been reiterated at between 17,200-17,800 new homes. Underlying pre-tax profits are expected to land in line with market forecasts, pointing to growth of around 16% to £568mn.

Barratt has completed £84mn of the current £100mn buyback programme, with the remainder to be finished by the end of June 2026.

The shares rose 2.4% in early trading.

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