CVS Group (Announcement): refinancing and share buy back

CVS Group has refinanced its £350mn bank facilities out to 2030, reducing the cost of debt by 0.2 percentage points.

Annually, the group expects to invest about £30mn in its existing business and £50mn on acquisitions in Australia. CVS has recommitted to keeping net debt below 2x underlying cash profit (EBITDA), but may consider breaching this temporarily to facilitate attractive acquisitions.

A £50mn share buyback program has been launched, expected to complete this November.

The shares rose 4.7% in early trading.

Our view

CVS Group has put some numbers to its investment plans while dropping in the added sweetener of a share buyback, driving a positive response from investors.

The group put in a decent set of first-half numbers. But higher costs and sluggish demand in the core UK market mean that it's relying on its Australian acquisitions to do much of the heavy lifting. With the UK consumer still under pressure, all eyes now turn to the full-year trading update in July. We’re supportive of new investments in the group’s clinics and customer proposition but it could be a while before CVS sees the financial benefits.

The final result of the Competition and Markets Authority probe into the veterinary industry didn’t contain any overly punitive measures. Consolidation in the UK has been muted during the investigation, and its conclusion could reopen the door for CVS’s buy-and-build strategy at home, in what is likely to be a buyer’s market.

Management is also hopeful that its vets will be less hesitant about offering clients more advanced treatment options, which could be a further positive for revenue growth.

The group’s a one-stop shop for pet needs - the biggest business is its hundreds of vet clinics. But it also operates an online pharmacy, Animed, and a Laboratory division that provides diagnostic services. The veterinary sector certainly has its attractions. People will spend on their furry companions, especially when it comes to health, no matter what's going on in the economy. Following a pandemic-driven boom, the pet population has stabilised, but as these animals age, they’re likely to require more veterinary care.

Acquisitions remain key, with around £50mn set aside annually for deals in Australia, where similarities with the UK market should allow smooth integration into the group. However, one notable difference is that practices down under tend to be larger, which is beneficial for margins.

At the last count, net debt was well within target levels, which combined with healthy cash flows has given management the confidence to commence share buybacks. There’s also a small dividend on offer, although no payouts are guaranteed.

We see CVS as a high-quality business in an attractive market. The shift in focus to Australia looks like a good move, and with the overhang of regulatory intervention now effectively removed, we think there’s scope for sentiment to recover. However, macroeconomic uncertainty means disappointments can't be ruled out. Investors will also be hoping that a credible candidate for the CEO post will be found sooner rather than later.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

The healthcare industry is largely medium-risk in terms of ESG, with companies in Europe and the US trending toward the lower end of the spectrum due to more stringent regulations. Risk also varies by subindustry, with Pharmaceuticals categorised as medium/high risk due to higher exposure and weaker management. Across the board, product governance is the most acute risk, with business ethics, labour relations and data privacy also contributing. Providing reasonable access to healthcare as a basic service is also a growing issue, with greater concerns surrounding the social implications of for-profit healthcare companies.

According to Sustainalytics, CVS Group’s management of ESG risks is strong.

Issues of note include poor disclosures, resulting in substandard accountability to investors and the public. The CMA investigation highlighted business ethics as a key ESG risk to monitor with reform of the Veterinary Services Act the next important change to keep an eye on. Given the group’s reliance on highly skilled veterinary practitioners, labour relations and with it talent retention and attraction are also areas to watch.