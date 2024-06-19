Berkeley – eyeing up the London rental market

Berkeley's full-year revenue fell 3.4% to £2.5bn, as the group sold 13% fewer homes than the prior year. Operating costs were broadly flat, but pre-tax profit fell 7.7% to £557mn largely due to the lower revenues. This was a slightly better result than analysts expected.

Net cash increased from £410mn to £532mn. The forward order book value dropped from £2.1bn to £1.7bn.

Berkeley is targeting at least £975mn of pre-tax profit over the next two years, with £525mn expected in the coming year.

Berkeley plans to develop and rent out 4,000 homes in London. The 10-year project aims to take advantage of the strong rental demand in the London area.

The board proposes a 33p per share ordinary dividend and a 174p special dividend for the year just ended. Looking ahead, the group plans to return £283mn from 1 Oct 2024 – 30 Sep 2025.

The shares fell 1.5% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.