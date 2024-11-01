Boohoo: Dan Finley becomes new CEO

Boohoo has announced that Dan Finley, current CEO of Debenhams, will become CEO of Boohoo with immediate effect.

Finley previously spent a decade as Group Multi Channel Director at JD Sports, where he delivered “unprecedented digital growth”.

Finley then became CEO of Debenhams in January 2022, following Boohoo’s £55mn acquisition of the brand. Under his leadership, Debenhams has been transformed from a “failed department store” to a “highly profitable marketplace”.

Former CEO, John Lyttle, will remain available to Finley to help ensure a smooth transition.

The shares rose 3.9% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.