British American Tobacco (FY Results): in-line, guidance unchanged

British American Tobacco’s underlying revenue grew by 2.1% to £25.6bn in 2025, in line with guidance. New category growth was 7.0% led by modern oral products. Combustible revenue grew in all regions except Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.
Underlying operating profit grew by 2.3% to £11.3bn. Free cash flow fell 48.8% to $4.0bn, impacted by a $2.6bn payment in respect of healthcare-related settlements in Canada. Underlying net debt was $31.4bn.
2026 guidance points to the lower end of medium-term targets, which are 3-5% for revenue and 4-6% for underlying operating profit.
The 2025 dividend has been raised 2% to 245.04p, to be paid in four instalments. There’s been no changes to the planned £1.3bn buyback programme for this year.
The shares were down 1.5% in early trading
Our view
HL view to follow.
British American Tobacco key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.