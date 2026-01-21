British Land (Q3 Trading Update): full-year guidance reiterated

British Land completed 151 leasing deals in the third quarter, with average rent increases of 10.2%.

High occupancy across its campuses and retail parks are helping to drive strong pricing.

Full-year guidance has been reiterated, with underlying earnings per share of at least 28.5p (consensus: 28.6p). In the following year, further growth of at least 6% to 30.2p per share is expected.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Our view

Hot on the heels of news that its CEO is moving on, British Land issued a short trading update to steer attention back to the business. Momentum is good, with high occupancy rates across its portfolio driving strong rental pricing. Full-year earnings guidance remains on track, with further progress expected in the new year.

London campuses remain a priority, with demand for high-quality, well-connected office spaces driving strong leasing activity. British Land already operates some prime real estate in the City, and here demand for new space is improving with office usage back to pre-covid levels.

The science & technology sector is a key part of this strategy. It accounts for about 20% of British Land’s campuses, but that could rise to 50% by the end of the decade. Recent progress at key sites like 1 Triton Square and The Optic in Cambridge shows the company is successfully attracting tenants in this fast-growing field, especially as AI fuels the sector’s momentum.

Urban logistics is another exciting growth area. The company is focusing on central London, where demand for warehouse space is high and supply is tight. Projects like the recently completed Mandela Way multi-storey warehouse show British Land is adapting to trends like e-commerce and same-day delivery.

Its retail parks have also been a strong asset of late, in terms of both rental growth and capital appreciation. These parks are popular with retailers because they are affordable, easily accessible, and adaptable, which has led to occupancy rates rising to 99% at the last count. The group’s growing portfolio in this area is well-positioned to benefit from continued demand for out-of-town shopping locations.

Development is making a comeback, with a focus on urban logistics and campuses. Work is progressing on key sites like 2 Finsbury Avenue and Regent’s Place. With rents rising, the outlook for new developments is improving after a tough period, although signs of build cost inflation returning should be watched carefully.

The company’s finances remain strong, with enough funding available to help support future growth and a respectable 6.0% forward dividend yield. However, the new development focus and the risk that new sites don’t perform as planned could limit the pace of dividend growth moving forward. As ever, no returns are guaranteed.

British Land is well-positioned for the future. Its focus on retail parks, urban logistics, and campuses reflects a shift to areas with the strongest potential for growth. As market conditions improve, the bold investment strategy should yield results. But the uptick in developments adds operational risks, as does succession risk as the search for a new CEO remains underway.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

Broadly, real estate is relatively low risk in terms of ESG. One of the principal drivers of this risk is the capacity to integrate material ESG considerations into decision-making, risk management and public reporting; the most material ESG considerations are environmental, like carbon emissions reduction, energy efficiency and physical climate risk. The rise of hybrid working has also reduced demand for commercial property, making product governance and customer satisfaction a top priority. Other risks to monitor include labour relations, business ethics, and emissions & waste.

According to Sustainalytics, British Land’s overall management of material ESG issues is strong.

British Land Co. Plc has a robust environmental policy, with a portion of executive remuneration explicitly tied to sustainability performance targets. The company also has an effective whistleblower program. Additionally, board-level oversight is in place for ESG matters. However, its ESG reporting does not yet fully align with leading industry standards.