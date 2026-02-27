IAG (FY Results): good finish to the year

IAG’s full-year revenue rose 3.5% to €33.2bn, largely driven by increased capacity as the group added 34 aircraft to its fleet.

Underlying operating profits rose at a faster pace of 13.1% to €5.0bn, helped by lower fuel costs.

Free cash flow fell by €0.4bn to €3.1bn as increases in capital expenditure more than offset its improved cash generation. Net debt fell by €1.6bn to €5.9bn.

In 2026, capacity is expected to increase by around 3%, while free cash flow is expected to exceed €3.0bn. First-quarter bookings have been “strong”, helped by the early timing of Easter this year.

A final dividend of €0.05 per share was announced, taking the full-year total to €0.098, up 8.9%. A new share buyback programme of €1.5bn was also announced.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Our view

IAG’s full-year profits landed slightly ahead of forecasts, and the demand trends in early 2026 have been positive. But higher investment plans over the coming years to expand its aircraft fleet weighed on sentiment, and the shares moved lower by mid-morning.

IAG’s market-leading networks, strong brands, and fierce operational focus continue to drive underlying performance skyward. Tariffs had been weighing on the travel sector, given their potential to increase aircraft prices and cause a global economic slowdown. But near-term demand remains strong.

Its largest airline, British Airways, accounts for around 45% of the group’s operating profits. The airline is based in London, where the market is particularly constrained and new flight slots are among the most scarce in the world. Given that British Airways owns such a large proportion of these slots, it has strong pricing power and looks well-positioned to keep benefiting more than its peers from these dynamics.

Due to the high fixed costs associated with flying planes, squeezing more passengers onto each flight is key to increasing profitability. Easing fuel costs have also helped the bottom line. But keep in mind that external shocks could send fuel prices higher again. That risk looks well hedged in the short term, but the group will always be at the mercy of external factors.

Strong operational performance is resulting in healthy free cash flows, strengthening the balance sheet. There’s also plenty of cash left over to hand to shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks. As always, though, shareholder returns are never guaranteed.

There are some things to keep in mind, though. IAG is investing heavily in the business, with annual capital expenditure set to rise from €3.4bn in 2025 to around €4.9bn by 2028. This includes expanding its fleet, upgrading its digital infrastructure and leveraging data in a bid to improve the customer experience. There’s plenty of free cash flow pumping around the business to support this investment. And while we support the strategy, if these investments fail to deliver the required return, sentiment may sour.

With a strong balance sheet, impressive market position, and several growth levers, we think the outlook is positive for IAG. If, as we believe, IAG’s valuation deserves a premium to peers, then we see plenty of upside on offer. But with a strong tilt to premium passengers and the US and Latin American regions, progress will depend heavily on continued strength in these markets, which isn’t guaranteed.

The author holds shares in IAG.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

The transport industry is medium risk in terms of ESG, with European firms managing them better than others. Carbon emissions, product governance, and quality & safety are the biggest risk drivers. Other key areas are emissions, effluents & waste, labour relations, and employee health & safety.

According to Sustainalytics, IAG’s management of ESG risk is strong.

IAG publishes annual ESG disclosures, which follow leading reporting standards. It has a board-level committee dedicated to oversight and review of the group’s sustainability, environmental, and social programmes, showing that these topics are integrated into core business strategies. Executive compensation is also linked to ESG performance targets. However, some of IAG’s airlines continue to face labour challenges, including strikes and disputes over policies and compensation.