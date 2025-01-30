BT: cost-efficiencies keep full-year guidance on track

BT reported a 3% drop in third-quarter underlying revenue to £5.2bn. Both the Consumer and Business segments declined by 2%, impacted by challenging non-UK markets and weaker handset trading. Openreach was the only segment to grow revenue, driven by higher prices and ongoing fibre buildout.

Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) rose 4% to £2.1bn. That was driven by reduced costs due to lower headcount, energy usage and repair volumes, which more than offset the impact of the revenue decline.

Full-year guidance has been reiterated, with BT expecting revenue to fall 1-2%, and underlying cash profit of around £8.2bn.

The shares fell 3.4% in early trading.

