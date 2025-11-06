BT (HY Results): mixed bag

BT reported a 3% drop in half-year underlying revenue to £9.8bn. Weakness in the Consumer and International segments was steadied by a flat performance from Openreach, despite the latter seeing line losses of 242,000 (221,000 expected).

Underlying cash profits (EBITDA) were flat at £4.1bn, with cost savings and efficiency measures balancing revenue pressure.

Underlying free cash flow fell sharply, down 43% to £408mn, hit by higher capital spending and less favourable cash flow timings. Net debt rose from £19.8bn to £20.9bn over the first half.

Guidance was unchanged and BT expects underlying revenue of around £20bn and EBITDA in the £8.2–8.3bn range, with free cash flow of about £1.5bn.

An interim dividend of 2.45p per share was declared, up 2% on last year.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Our view

