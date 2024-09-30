Carnival – guidance upgraded again after record Q3

Carnival’s third-quarter revenue was up by $1bn to $7.9bn, with both ticket sales and ancillary revenues such as onboard spending rising around 15%.
Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) was up 27% to $2.8bn, helped by the increase in revenue and careful control of cruise-related costs.
Underlying free cash flow fell by $0.5bn to $0.6bn, reflecting lower levels of cash generated from operations. However, the full-year total is expected to be over $3bn, compared to $2.1bn in 2023. Carnival’s net debt was $27.3bn at the quarter-end.
2024 guidance for underlying cash profit was raised from $5.8bn to $6.0bn.
The shares were down 4.5% in afternoon trading.
Our view
