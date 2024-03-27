Carnival – little change to guidance despite bumper first quarter

Carnival’s first-quarter revenue increased by 22% to $5.4bn, with continued strength in demand driving ticket prices higher.

Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) more than doubled to $871mn and was ahead of guidance.

Underlying free cash flow grew from $0.1bn to $1.4bn, largely driven by the improved operational performance. Net debt at the period end was $28.5bn.

First-quarter booking volumes reached record highs and pricing has also been strong. However, the re-routing of certain ships from the Red Sea has had an unfavourable impact on costs. Full-year guidance for underlying cash profit was broadly unchanged at just over $5.6bn.

The shares were down 3.3% in afternoon trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.