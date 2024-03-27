Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more

Carnival – little change to guidance despite bumper first quarter

Carnival has seen record first-quarter revenues and bookings but events beyond its control have hit costs.
Carnival logo
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published Mar 27, 2024

Carnival’s first-quarter revenue increased by 22% to $5.4bn, with continued strength in demand driving ticket prices higher.

Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) more than doubled to $871mn and was ahead of guidance.

Underlying free cash flow grew from $0.1bn to $1.4bn, largely driven by the improved operational performance. Net debt at the period end was $28.5bn.

First-quarter booking volumes reached record highs and pricing has also been strong. However, the re-routing of certain ships from the Red Sea has had an unfavourable impact on costs. Full-year guidance for underlying cash profit was broadly unchanged at just over $5.6bn.

The shares were down 3.3% in afternoon trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

