Carnival (Q3 results): small upgrade to full year guidance

Carnival’s third quarter revenue grew by 3.3% to $8.2bn, despite a small drop in passenger numbers.
Adjusted cash profit (EBITDA) increased was up by 6.1% to $3.0bn helped by improved gross margins and fuel efficiency.
Free cash flow improved from $0.6 to $0.7bn. Net debt was $1.5bn lower at $24.7bn.
Carnival has increased its full-year underlying EBITDA guidance from $6.90bn to $7.05bn.
The shares were down 1.9% shortly after the announcement.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Carnival key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.