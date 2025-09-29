Carnival (Q3 results): small upgrade to full year guidance

Carnival’s third quarter revenue grew by 3.3% to $8.2bn, despite a small drop in passenger numbers.

Adjusted cash profit (EBITDA) increased was up by 6.1% to $3.0bn helped by improved gross margins and fuel efficiency.

Free cash flow improved from $0.6 to $0.7bn. Net debt was $1.5bn lower at $24.7bn.

Carnival has increased its full-year underlying EBITDA guidance from $6.90bn to $7.05bn.

The shares were down 1.9% shortly after the announcement.

Our view

HL view to follow.