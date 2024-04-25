Caterpillar – top-line growth supported by higher prices

Caterpillar reported first-quarter revenue of $15.8bn, broadly flat on last year. A drop in sale volumes was offset by higher selling prices. By division, Construction and Resource saw sales drop, while Energy & Transportation delivered growth.
Underlying operating profit rose 5% to $3.5bn, with margins rising from 21.1% to 22.2%. The core construction businesses generated free cash flow of $1.3bn, down from $1.4bn a year ago.
Second quarter sales are expected to be lower than last year, with underlying operating margin at a similar level. Full-year free cash flow is still expected in the top half of the recently upgraded $5-10bn range.
The shares fell 4.0% in pre-market trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Caterpillar key facts
