Caterpillar – top-line growth supported by higher prices

Caterpillar reported first-quarter revenue of $15.8bn, broadly flat on last year. A drop in sale volumes was offset by higher selling prices. By division, Construction and Resource saw sales drop, while Energy & Transportation delivered growth.

Underlying operating profit rose 5% to $3.5bn, with margins rising from 21.1% to 22.2%. The core construction businesses generated free cash flow of $1.3bn, down from $1.4bn a year ago.

Second quarter sales are expected to be lower than last year, with underlying operating margin at a similar level. Full-year free cash flow is still expected in the top half of the recently upgraded $5-10bn range.

The shares fell 4.0% in pre-market trading.

