Centrica: 2024 profits slump, £500mn buybacks announced

Centrica’s full-year revenue fell 25% to £19.9bn, driven by lower commodity prices and price volatility.

Underlying operating dropped by 44%, but this was still better than markets had forecast. The decline was due to the fall in revenue and the previous year’s one-off cost recoveries of £500mn being non-recurring.

Free cash flow fell from £2.2bn to £1.0bn as a result of the lower profits and increased capital expenditure. Net cash improved from £2.7bn to £2.9bn.

For 2025, all Retail Energy Supply and Optimisation businesses are expected to deliver underlying operating profits within their medium-term target ranges. British Gas Services & Solutions is expected to reach its medium-term target range by 2026.

Full-year dividends were up 12.5% to 4.5p per share, and a further £500mn of share buybacks have been announced.

The shares rose 8.6% in early trading.

