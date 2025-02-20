Centrica: 2024 profits slump, £500mn buybacks announced

Centrica’s full-year revenue fell 25% to £19.9bn, driven by lower commodity prices and price volatility.
Underlying operating dropped by 44%, but this was still better than markets had forecast. The decline was due to the fall in revenue and the previous year’s one-off cost recoveries of £500mn being non-recurring.
Free cash flow fell from £2.2bn to £1.0bn as a result of the lower profits and increased capital expenditure. Net cash improved from £2.7bn to £2.9bn.
For 2025, all Retail Energy Supply and Optimisation businesses are expected to deliver underlying operating profits within their medium-term target ranges. British Gas Services & Solutions is expected to reach its medium-term target range by 2026.
Full-year dividends were up 12.5% to 4.5p per share, and a further £500mn of share buybacks have been announced.
The shares rose 8.6% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Centrica key facts
