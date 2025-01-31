Chevron: refining margins weigh on Q4 results

Chevron’s fourth-quarter revenue fell from $48.9bn to $48.3bn. Underlying earnings however fell 44% to $3.6bn reflecting lower oil prices and a swing into loss-making territory for the downstream division where margins have been under pressure.

Free cash flow fell sharply from $8.1bn to $4.4bn, reflecting lower profits in the business. Net debt increased from $12.6bn to $17.8bn.

Chevron repurchased $4.6bn of its own shares and raised the quarterly dividend 5% to $1.71 per share.

Production is expected to grow between 6%-8% over 2025, with organic investment expenditure expected to fall slightly to $15bn.

The shares fell 4.2% in early trading.

Our view

Chevron’s fourth-quarter earnings came under pressure from weaker commodity prices and lower refining margins across the industry. But plans to increase production this year offer some support for market forecasts of modest profit growth in the current year.

The business is dominated by the extraction and sale of fossil fuels. While that remains the case, its fortunes will mainly rest upon commodity prices (over which it has no control), production levels, and the cost of pumping out oil and gas.

Chevron’s doing what it can to run an efficient ship targeting $2-3bn in cost reductions by the end of 2026. But, downward swings in commodity prices will still really hurt the bottom line. Just a $1 move in the price of a barrel of Brent Crude can hit annual profits by more than $0.4bn.

In a world that's trying to wean itself off carbon-producing energy sources, Chevron's targeting average annual production growth of at least 6% out to 2026.

The recent startup of the Future Growth Project at Kazakhstan’s Tengiz oil field, the largest of its kind in the world, is a step in the right direction.

Chevron’s also agreed to acquire Hess Corporation, a global energy company with assets across Guyana, North Dakota, Mexico and Thailand. The deal's now not expected to close until mid-2025 at the earliest.

The scale up plans are all well and good, but in the long term, energy companies can't afford to ignore the drive towards renewable sources of energy. Following the $3.15bn acquisition of Renewable Energy Group, Chevron is one of the largest producers of biofuels in the US. But the contribution to profits is likely to stay relatively small for now. It’s also targeting growth in other new energies such as Hydrogen and Carbon Capture, but for now, only a limited budget has been agreed for investment in that side of the business.

In oil and gas, Chevron's investment plans are more ambitious. If the Hess deal closes, the annual capital expenditure budget's set to increase to between $19-$22bn. Market forecasts suggest that operating cash flows should cover this whilst leaving room for pay-outs to shareholders. But if the deal is blocked then that could threaten plans to increase share buybacks to $20bn per annum from the $15bn seen last year. As ever, there are no guarantees and further weakness in commodity prices could put pressure on cash resources.

Chevron's valuation is below its long-term average which we think reflects a shift in investor sentiment towards the sector and its long-term future. Meanwhile, it's trading at a significant premium to European peers, which we see as unjustified, particularly whilst its strategy beyond peak-oil remains unclear. Whilst the Hess deal hangs in the balance, there’s also an increased risk of volatility.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

Environmental concerns are the primary driver of ESG risk for oil and gas producers, with carbon emissions and waste disposal being the main issues. Health and safety, community relations and ethical governance are also contributors to ESG risk.

According to Sustainalytics, Chevron's overall management of material ESG issues is strong, although we have some concerns. It is assessing the commercial viability of clean energy sources and strategies, with the goal of adapting its business activities to align with a low-carbon economy. The company showcases initiatives to tackle carbon-related risks, such as its plan to spend USD 8 billion through 2028 on activities such as renewable fuels, hydrogen, carbon capture and offsets. However, the company does not appear to have absolute carbon reduction plans and remains involved in controversies related to environmental pollution.