Coca-Cola (Announcement): CEO succession confirmed

Coca-Cola’s CEO James Quincey is set to step down on 31 March 2026, after nine years in the role. Quincey will transition to Executive Chairman, where he will remain “very active in the business”.

Current COO Henrique Braun will replace Quincey as CEO. Braun is a veteran of the company, having worked there for nearly 30 years across numerous regions and roles, before stepping up as COO in 2025.

Braun’s key priorities are seeking growth opportunities, getting closer to customer needs, and leveraging technology to drive business performance and growth.

The shares were broadly flat in pre-market trading.

Our view

Coca-Cola has announced succession plans at the top, with current COO Henrique Braun set to move into the CEO role on 31 March 2026. Given he’s been at the company for nearly 30 years, he knows the business well, and we see little risk of disruption to everyday operations.

A key thing differentiating Coca-Cola from most other drink makers is its operating model. Rather than investing in big manufacturing plants, Coca-Cola partners with, and holds stakes in, local bottling companies in what's known as the Coca-Cola System.

That allows the group to keep a lid on costs and supports its industry-leading gross margins, which hover around the 60% mark. Instead, Coke concentrates its efforts on selling the syrups themselves and marketing its brands directly to consumers.

Fundamentally, Coca-Cola is a marketing machine, and its attention is devoted to soft drinks. Coke is updating its strategy and brand portfolio to focus more on sharpening its proposition on a regional and local level, but it looks more like a refinement than a revolutionary change to us. Nonetheless, it's encouraging to see the group moving forward.

When it comes to organic sales growth, we’re impressed with Coca-Cola’s continued outperformance compared to the competition. The group's diversification has undoubtedly played a large part in this, with household favourites like Fanta, Sprite, and Schweppes under its wing. But it’s the sugar-free options like Coke Zero that have been the standout performer, recording its fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth.

There’s an ongoing tax dispute with US tax authorities, with a potential $18bn payment on the line. Currently, Coca-Cola appears confident of at least reducing the eventual penalty. In our view, the balance sheet is strong enough to absorb any negative outcome should it occur, so we don’t feel that the dispute should cause long-term investors to overlook this drinks giant.

Tariffs have unsettled global trade dynamics and have the potential to disrupt supply chains and push up costs. But given Coca-Cola’s system, with bottling plants all over the world, the impact of US tariffs looks manageable.

Coca-Cola owns one of the strongest brands in the world, and we like the formidable pricing power that gives the group. Alongside its impressive profit growth and strong balance sheet, Coca-Cola remains one of our favourite names in the beverages sector. But there’s a small transition risk as the new CEO finds his feet, and any unfavourable outcome on the tax dispute could weigh on sentiment in the near term.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

The food and beverage industry tends to be medium-risk in terms of ESG though some segments like agriculture, tobacco and spirits fall into the high-risk category. Product governance is a key risk industry-wide, especially in areas with strict quality and safety requirements. Labour relations and supply chain management are also industry-wide risks, with other issues varying by sub-sector.

According to Sustainalytics, Coca-Cola's management of ESG risk is strong.

The group is committed to reducing its water use through targets and deadlines aiming for 100% regenerative water use in all facilities by 2030. It also offers strong human capital development programmes. However, there is potential for cases of deceptive or false advertising regarding the health benefits of the products, and this may increase as the market for healthier beverages and lower calorie alternatives continues to grow.