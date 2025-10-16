Share research

Croda (Q3 Update): sales beat, outlook unchanged

Croda delivers better-than-expected third-quarter sales, driven by recovery in key segments.
0%
Croda’s third quarter sales grew 6.5% to £425mn (5.9% expected), when ignoring currency movements.

Growth was led by the Consumer Care business which saw a rebound in Beauty Actives and strong double-digit gains in Flavours & Fragrances.

In Life Sciences, a continued recovery in Crop Protection more than offset weakness in sales to Pharmaceutical customers.

All regions contributed positively to sales growth, except Asia, where US trade tariffs weighed on performance.

Full-year pre-tax profit guidance of £265-295mn remains unchanged.

The shares were up 3.9% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Croda key facts

