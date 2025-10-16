Croda (Q3 Update): sales beat, outlook unchanged

Croda’s third quarter sales grew 6.5% to £425mn (5.9% expected), when ignoring currency movements.
Growth was led by the Consumer Care business which saw a rebound in Beauty Actives and strong double-digit gains in Flavours & Fragrances.
In Life Sciences, a continued recovery in Crop Protection more than offset weakness in sales to Pharmaceutical customers.
All regions contributed positively to sales growth, except Asia, where US trade tariffs weighed on performance.
Full-year pre-tax profit guidance of £265-295mn remains unchanged.
The shares were up 3.9% in early trading.
