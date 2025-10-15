CVS Group (CMA Investigation): provisional decision

Out of the 28 remedies proposed by the CMA in May 2025, only 21 remain on the table with no new measures introduced.

The only price control suggested is a £16 cap on prescription charges, some 20% below the current average.

The remainder of the measures focus on transparency for pricing, ownership and practice policies, consumer choice, regulatory change and complaints procedures.

A further consultation is under way with the final decision due by March 2026. CVS Group continues to work alongside the regulator with its implementation plan including joint branding across its practice network and the publication of standardised price lists.

The shares were up 5.7% in early trading.

Our view

The long-awaited provisional proposals from the regulatory probe into the veterinary industry didn’t include any surprises, with their publication prompting some relief from investors in CVS Group. The remedies focus largely on improving price transparency for pet owners, with little in the way of price controls and no suggestion of a break-up of the group.

This should remove some doubts around the competitive environment, but we caution that there’s still a chance that the final report could include some more demanding measures. CVS has previously hinted that the investigation’s conclusion could herald a reboot of M&A activity in the UK. However, no firm plans have yet been announced.

CVS is a one-stop shop for pet needs - the biggest business is its hundreds of vet clinics. But it also operates an online pharmacy – Animed, and a Laboratory division that provides diagnostic services. The veterinary sector certainly has its attractions. People will spend on their furry companions, especially when it comes to health, no matter what's going on in the economy. The pandemic has seen pet ownership increase massively too.

And not only this, but the way we treat our animals is playing into the hands of vets. So-called humanisation of animals means we're more willing to part with cash on check-ups and treatments for every sniffle and tummy upset. Half a million of us are signed up to the Healthy Pet Club subscription service, which makes custom even stickier.

Acquisitions remain key, with the focus now firmly on Australia, where similarities with the UK market should allow smooth integration into the group. The recent sale of the Crematoria has made a welcome dent in the company’s debt levels, freeing up significant headroom for further deals. Meanwhile, the modest dividend yield looks to be well covered by cash flows. Of course, no shareholder payouts can be guaranteed.

We see CVS as a high-quality business in an attractive market. Despite a strong recovery so far this year, the current valuation is still well below the long-term average. But for sentiment to rally further we think growth rates need to recover towards historical levels.

There are some signs things are moving in the right direction, and the risks of draconian regulatory intervention appear to be much reduced. However, that does shift the focus of investors firmly back in the direction of financial performance. With economic uncertainty riding high, the risks on that front remain elevated.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

The healthcare industry is largely medium-risk in terms of ESG, with companies in Europe and the US trending toward the lower end of the spectrum due to more stringent regulations. Risk also varies by subindustry, with Pharmaceuticals categorised as medium/high risk due to higher exposure and weaker management. Across the board, product governance is the most acute risk, with business ethics, labour relations and data privacy also contributing. Providing reasonable access to healthcare as a basic service is also a growing issue, with greater concerns surrounding the social implications of for-profit healthcare companies.

According to Sustainalytics, CVS Group’s management of ESG risks is average overall.

Issues of note include poor disclosures, resulting in substandard accountability to investors and the public. Whilst the CMA investigation remains underway we see business ethics as a key ESG risk to be mindful of. Given the group’s reliance on highly skilled veterinary practitioners, labour relations and with it talent retention and attraction are also an area to watch.