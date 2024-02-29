CVS Group – like-for-like growth slower, unclear dividend expectations

CVS Group’s half year revenue rose 11.4% to £329.9m. Like-for-like (LFL) growth of 6.0% was lower than last year, reflecting the effects of a weaker economic climate and cost of living pressures. Growth was still in-line with the group’s target range.

Operating profit fell 9.2% as a result of higher costs. CVS generated free cash flow of £23.8m, with net debt to cash profits (EBITDA) rising to 1.15 times, up from 0.73. The increase partly reflects the impact of acquisitions. The group bought fifteen practice sites in Australia over the period, with a pipeline of further deals.

The group is “mindful” of the challenging economic climate and potential impact on demand. It’s supporting the Competition and Markets Authority’s ongoing investigation into the veterinary sector.

No interim dividend was announced and CVS acknowledged that the amount of the final dividend will depend on the outcome of full year results.

The shares fell 4.3% following the announcement.

