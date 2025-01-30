CVS Group: UK remains challenging, expansion down-under continues

CVS Group’s sales rose by 6.6% to £341.8mn over the first half. But softer trading conditions in the UK meant that like-for-like comparisons were down by 1.1%.

Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) grew by 4.5% to £67.4mn. In the next financial year, recently introduced measures by the UK government are expected to increase labour costs by £11mn, which CVS hopes to mitigate through improving efficiencies.

Year-to-date, the group has spent a further £23.3mn on acquisitions in Australia. Net bank debt increased from £168.0mn to £182.9mn.

Trading remains in line with market expectations. Consensus forecasts point to revenue of £696.0mn and underlying cash profit of £137.4mn.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Our view

CVS Group continued to face weak trading conditions in the key UK veterinary market over the first six months of its financial year. The UK’s Competition and Market Authority (CMA)’s investigation into the industry’s competitive practices continues to drive uncertainty. But expectations of an improved second half and a pleasing performance in the increasingly important Australian division means the company’s on track to drive modest profit growth over the full year.

A potential crackdown on cross-selling of services between partner practices and a focus on pricing are unwelcome but not insurmountable. A forced sale of some of some operations also can’t be ruled out. But we remain hopeful that changes will need to be relatively minor, like making group branding more obvious (when CVS buys smaller clinics it currently tends to keep the original branding).

CVS is a one-stop shop for pet needs - the biggest business is its hundreds of vet clinics. But it also operates cremation services and an online pharmacy - Animed. There's a product or service available for pet owners at every stage of their pet's life.

The veterinary sector certainly has its attractions. People will spend on their furry companions, especially when it comes to health, no matter what's going on in the economy. The pandemic has seen pet ownership increase massively too.

And not only this, but the way we treat our animals is playing into the hands of vets. So-called humanisation of animals means we're more willing to part with cash on check-ups and treatments for every sniffle and tummy upset. Half a million of us are signed up to the Healthy Pet Club subscription service, which makes custom even stickier.

Acquisitions remain key, with the focus now firmly on Australia, which we think has good potential. The similarities with the UK market should allow relatively smooth integration into the group. The acquisition drive has been driving up debt levels. There’s still headroom to make further deals, but if it wants to pick up the pace, the group may need to look at further financing options. With that in mind, we’re not expecting huge growth in the modest dividend. As ever no shareholder payouts can be guaranteed.

Underneath the regulatory scrutiny, the current valuation is now well below the long-term average. We feel this represents an opportunity for investors with a higher risk tolerance to invest in a top-quality business that has growth potential. Keep in mind though, the potential for ups and downs remain heightened until the CMA gives a steer on its recommendations, and that’s not expected until May 2025 at the earliest, with a final report due towards the end of the year.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

The healthcare industry is largely medium-risk in terms of ESG, with companies in Europe and the US trending toward the lower end of the spectrum due to more stringent regulations. Risk also varies by subindustry, with Pharmaceuticals categorised as medium/high risk due to higher exposure and weaker management. Across the board, product governance is the most acute risk, with business ethics, labour relations and data privacy also contributing. Providing reasonable access to healthcare as a basic service is also a growing issue, with greater concerns surrounding the social implications of for-profit healthcare companies.

According to Sustainalytics CVS Group’s management of ESG risks is average overall. Issues of note include poor disclosures, resulting in substandard accountability to investors and the public. Whilst the CMA investigation remains underway we see business ethics as a key ESG risk to be mindful of. Given the group’s reliance on highly skilled veterinary practitioners, labour relations and with it talent retention and attraction are also an area to watch.