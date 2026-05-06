Share research

Disney (Q2 Results): beats expectations

The entertainment giant beat expectation on the top and bottom line, as demand for Disney’s streaming services picks up.
Disney share research
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published May 6, 2026

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Disney’s second-quarter revenue rose 7% to $25.2bn ($24.8bn expected). All divisions were in growth territory, with Entertainment growing at the fastest pace of 10%, largely reflecting higher subscription revenues.

Segment operating profit grew 4% to $4.6bn ($4.2bn expected). This was driven by top-line growth and partly offset by a decline in Sports profitability due to the unfavourable timing of contract renewals.

Free cash flow rose 1% to $4.9bn. Net debt was $41.7bn at period-end.

Third-quarter segment operating income is expected to be around $5.3bn (2025: $4.6bn). Full-year guidance now points to underlying earnings per share growth of 12% (previously double-digit growth).

The group expects to complete at least $8bn of share buybacks this year

The shares rose 3.0% in pre-market trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Disney key facts

All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

Latest from Share research
Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team and a CFA Charterholder. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 6th May 2026