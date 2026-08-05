Disney (Q3 Results): profit beat, buybacks raised

Third-quarter revenue increased 7% to $25.2bn ($25.4bn expected), with Experiences growing 10%, followed by Entertainment and Sports, which grew 6% and 4%, respectively.
Total segment operating profit increased 21% to $5.6bn, ahead of previous guidance. Much improved profitability in Entertainment and Experiences was partly offset by a decline in Sports, where margins were impacted by rising costs.
Profit growth drove a 63% increase in free cash flow to $3.1bn. Net debt stood at $40.9mn, at the end of the period.
Fourth-quarter total segment operating profit is expected to be around $4.9bn. Full-year adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth is expected to be around 12%.
The group has increased its share buyback target to at least $9bn this year.
The shares were up 3.9% in pre-market trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Disney key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
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