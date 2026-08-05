Disney (Q3 Results): profit beat, buybacks raised

Third-quarter revenue increased 7% to $25.2bn ($25.4bn expected), with Experiences growing 10%, followed by Entertainment and Sports, which grew 6% and 4%, respectively.

Total segment operating profit increased 21% to $5.6bn, ahead of previous guidance. Much improved profitability in Entertainment and Experiences was partly offset by a decline in Sports, where margins were impacted by rising costs.

Profit growth drove a 63% increase in free cash flow to $3.1bn. Net debt stood at $40.9mn, at the end of the period.

Fourth-quarter total segment operating profit is expected to be around $4.9bn. Full-year adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth is expected to be around 12%.

The group has increased its share buyback target to at least $9bn this year.

The shares were up 3.9% in pre-market trading.

Our view

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