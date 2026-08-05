Share research

Disney (Q3 Results): profit beat, buybacks raised

Strong growth from Disney's Experiences division helped lift third-quarter profits above guidance, while management lifted its share buyback target.
Disney share research
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published Aug 5, 2026

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Third-quarter revenue increased 7% to $25.2bn ($25.4bn expected), with Experiences growing 10%, followed by Entertainment and Sports, which grew 6% and 4%, respectively.

Total segment operating profit increased 21% to $5.6bn, ahead of previous guidance. Much improved profitability in Entertainment and Experiences was partly offset by a decline in Sports, where margins were impacted by rising costs.

Profit growth drove a 63% increase in free cash flow to $3.1bn. Net debt stood at $40.9mn, at the end of the period.

Fourth-quarter total segment operating profit is expected to be around $4.9bn. Full-year adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth is expected to be around 12%.

The group has increased its share buyback target to at least $9bn this year.

The shares were up 3.9% in pre-market trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Disney key facts

All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

Latest from Share research
Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 5th August 2026