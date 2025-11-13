Disney (Q4 Results): profits stumble

Disney reported fourth-quarter revenue of $22.5bn, in line with the prior year ($22.7bn expected). Growth in the Sports and Experiences divisions were offset by declines in Entertainment.

Segment operating profit fell by 5% to $3.5bn ($3.5bn expected ). This was driven by a sharp decline in Entertainment, largely due to strong content sales in the prior year.

Full-year free cash flow fell by $1.5bn to $10.1bn. Net debt was $36.3bn at year-end.

In the new year, underlying earnings per share (EPS) are expected to grow at double-digit rates (9% expected).

A dividend of $1.50 per share was announced. Share buybacks are expected to double to a target of $7bn.

The shares fell 4.1% in early trading.

