Dowlais: recommends merger with AAM

The boards of Dowlais and American Axel Manufacturing (AAM) have recommended a cash and share merger which would result in AAM taking a controlling stake of 51% of the enlarged entity.

The proposal represents a total implied value of 85.2p per Dowlais share, a premium of 25% to yesterday’s closing price. This comprises of 0.0863 AAM shares, a cash payment of 42p, and up to 2.8p in cash dividends. The deal would see Dowlais shareholders own a 49% stake of the new enlarged group.

The deal is expected to complete in 2025 subject to multiple conditions including Dowlais shareholder approval and sign off by several antitrust authorities.

The shares were up 11.2% in early trading.

Our view

