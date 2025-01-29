Dowlais: recommends merger with AAM

The boards of Dowlais and American Axel Manufacturing (AAM) have recommended a cash and share merger which would result in AAM taking a controlling stake of 51% of the enlarged entity.
The proposal represents a total implied value of 85.2p per Dowlais share, a premium of 25% to yesterday’s closing price. This comprises of 0.0863 AAM shares, a cash payment of 42p, and up to 2.8p in cash dividends. The deal would see Dowlais shareholders own a 49% stake of the new enlarged group.
The deal is expected to complete in 2025 subject to multiple conditions including Dowlais shareholder approval and sign off by several antitrust authorities.
The shares were up 11.2% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Dowlais key facts
All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.