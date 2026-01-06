Next (Trading Update): small profit upgrade

Next’s full-price sales rose by 10.6% in the nine weeks to 27 December, ahead of the group’s previously upgraded guidance for 7.0% growth. This was driven by better-than-expected growth in the UK and overseas, with the latter up 38.3%.

Due to the strong sales growth, full-year pre-tax profit guidance has been upgraded and is now expected to grow by 13.7% to £1.15bn.

Net debt, excluding lease liabilities, looks set to grow by £0.1bn to £0.7bn. Share buybacks over the year are expected to total £0.1bn. Next intends to return £3.60 per share through a special dividend.

For the upcoming 2026/27 financial year, pre-tax profits are expected to rise by around 4.5% to £1.20bn.

The shares rose 3.1% in early trading.

Our view

Next’s better-than-expected Christmas trading period gave investors plenty to be jolly about. The group delivered its third profit upgrade in a little over five months, with impressive overseas growth continuing to drive performance.

Strong demand in its online channel remains a running theme and we continue to see it as the main growth driver. It already accounts for well over half of group sales, and expansion overseas is still in its early stages.

Around 90% of its overseas business comes from Europe and the Middle East, both of which can be serviced quickly and cheaply from the UK. Given the untapped size of these markets, and increasing traction in the US, there’s a big opportunity if Next can execute its expansion plans well. But as ever, overseas expansion carries a high level of execution risk.

We’re pleased to see full-price sales continue their upward trajectory. Delivering what fashion-conscious consumers want at the right price point is exactly what’s helping to keep Next’s profitability at the top end of its peer group.

While there are plenty of positives to take away from Next’s position in the industry, it’s important to remember that retail is a fickle sector. Styles can change quickly, meaning the group will always be chasing a moving target to deliver the right offering to customers. And any big missteps on this front will be costly.

The high street is also in decline, and Next isn’t immune. Despite an uptick in store sales so far this year, the pace of growth remains sluggish. Next has also argued that UK government policy has been a double whammy for businesses - unfavourable for the general economy and raising employment costs.

Despite the challenges, we believe Next is in a strong position to continue dominating the UK market. Debt levels are comfortable, and there’s plenty of surplus cash, which means shareholders are being treated to a special dividend in January. There’s also expected to be plenty of cash leftover next year to scoop up new brands if any attractive opportunities arise. Currently, there’s a prospective 2.6% dividend yield on offer, but as always, no shareholder returns are guaranteed.

Next remains one of our favourite companies in the retail industry, and we like its long-term prospects. However, the valuation isn’t as attractive as it once was, limiting the potential for upside in the near term. Given the intense competition and cyclicality of the industry, investors still need to prepare for ups and downs.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

The retail industry is low/medium in terms of ESG risk but varies by subsector. Online retailers are the most exposed, as are companies based in the Asia-Pacific region. The growing demand for transparency and accountability means human rights and environmental risks within supply chains have become a key risk driver. The quality and safety of products as well as their impact on society and the environment are also important considerations.

According to Sustainalytics, Next’s management of ESG issues is strong.

The group’s ESG issues are overseen by the Board, but its overall reporting doesn't meet leading standards. ESG performance targets aren't factored into executive compensation, and it discloses weak environmental policies and whistleblower programs.