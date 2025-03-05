Dowlais: soft 2024 due to weak electric vehicle numbers

Dowlais reported full-year underlying revenue of £4.9bn, down 6.4% ignoring currency moves. Around 70% of this decline was driven by weakness in ePowertrain products due to “volatility” in customers’ electric vehicle production.
Underlying operating profit fell 4.2% to £324mn, largely due to the decline in revenue.
Underlying free cash flow dropped 84% lower to £15mn, due to the lower profitability as well as increased interest and restructuring costs. Net debt rose from £0.8bn to £1.0bn at year-end.
A final dividend of 2.8p per share has been announced, in line with the prior year.
In 2025, revenue is expected to range from flat to a mid-single-digit decline. The proposed merger with American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM) is still subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, and is expected to close in the final quarter of 2025.
The shares rose 3.2% in early trading.
Dowlais key facts
