Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Share research

Dowlais: soft 2024 due to weak electric vehicle numbers

Dowlais’ revenue and profits stall thanks to lower demand for electric vehicle parts, with more declines expected in 2025.
Dowlais - automotive steering performance in the right direction
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published Mar 5, 2025

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Dowlais reported full-year underlying revenue of £4.9bn, down 6.4% ignoring currency moves. Around 70% of this decline was driven by weakness in ePowertrain products due to “volatility” in customers’ electric vehicle production.

Underlying operating profit fell 4.2% to £324mn, largely due to the decline in revenue.

Underlying free cash flow dropped 84% lower to £15mn, due to the lower profitability as well as increased interest and restructuring costs. Net debt rose from £0.8bn to £1.0bn at year-end.

A final dividend of 2.8p per share has been announced, in line with the prior year.

In 2025, revenue is expected to range from flat to a mid-single-digit decline. The proposed merger with American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM) is still subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, and is expected to close in the final quarter of 2025.

The shares rose 3.2% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Dowlais key facts

All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.
Latest from Share research
Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share Insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 5th March 2025