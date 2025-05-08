Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Dowlais: weaker volumes lead to soft Q1

Dowlais has had a weak start to 2025, with lower production volumes causing revenues to decline.
Dowlais - automotive steering performance in the right direction
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published May 8, 2025

Dowlais reported first-quarter underlying revenue of £1.3bn, down 2.5% when ignoring exchange rate impacts. This was driven by declines in both its Automotive and Powder Metallurgy divisions due to lower volumes.

Operating margin improved by 0.8 percentage points to 6.6%, with efficiency benefits from the ongoing restructuring more than offsetting the negative impact of lower volumes.

US tariffs are not expected to have a direct impact, but the associated weaker consumer demand has weighed on vehicle production forecasts for the rest of the year.

As a result, full-year results are now expected to be at the lower end of the group’s guidance ranges. These were a flat to mid-single digit decline in underlying revenue, and an adjusted operating margin between 6.5-7.0%. Underlying free cash flow is now expected to be lower than the prior year.

The shares rose 1.0% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Dowlais key facts

Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

Article history
Published: 8th May 2025