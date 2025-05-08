Dowlais: weaker volumes lead to soft Q1

Dowlais reported first-quarter underlying revenue of £1.3bn, down 2.5% when ignoring exchange rate impacts. This was driven by declines in both its Automotive and Powder Metallurgy divisions due to lower volumes.
Operating margin improved by 0.8 percentage points to 6.6%, with efficiency benefits from the ongoing restructuring more than offsetting the negative impact of lower volumes.
US tariffs are not expected to have a direct impact, but the associated weaker consumer demand has weighed on vehicle production forecasts for the rest of the year.
As a result, full-year results are now expected to be at the lower end of the group’s guidance ranges. These were a flat to mid-single digit decline in underlying revenue, and an adjusted operating margin between 6.5-7.0%. Underlying free cash flow is now expected to be lower than the prior year.
The shares rose 1.0% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Dowlais key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.