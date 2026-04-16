easyJet (HY Update): first-half losses set to widen

easyJet’s first-half underlying revenue and costs were in line with group expectations. However, this excludes £25mn of additional fuel costs due to the Middle East conflict, and £30mn increase in legal provisions tied to historical cases.
Customer numbers at easyJet holidays increased 22%, while load factor (how many seats were filled) rose two percentage points to 90%.
Bookings for the second half fell by two percentage points, with 63% of third-quarter seats and 30% of fourth-quarter seats sold.
The net cash position stood at £434mn at period-end.
Including the increased fuel and legal costs, easyJet now expects to report a first-half underlying pre-tax loss of £540-560mn, well below market forecasts of £421mn.
The shares fell 5.8% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
easyJet key facts
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