easyJet (HY Update): first-half losses set to widen

easyJet’s first-half underlying revenue and costs were in line with group expectations. However, this excludes £25mn of additional fuel costs due to the Middle East conflict, and £30mn increase in legal provisions tied to historical cases.

Customer numbers at easyJet holidays increased 22%, while load factor (how many seats were filled) rose two percentage points to 90%.

Bookings for the second half fell by two percentage points, with 63% of third-quarter seats and 30% of fourth-quarter seats sold.

The net cash position stood at £434mn at period-end.

Including the increased fuel and legal costs, easyJet now expects to report a first-half underlying pre-tax loss of £540-560mn, well below market forecasts of £421mn.

The shares fell 5.8% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.