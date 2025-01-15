Eli Lilly: 2024 revenue guide lowered again

Eli Lilly now expects to report revenue of around $45bn in its forthcoming 2024 results. That’s some 32% ahead of the prior year, but about 3% lower than the reduced guidance issued in October.
The miss was driven by lower than expected fourth quarter growth in the market for hormone-based diabetes and obesity treatments, that include Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepound.
In 2025, revenue is expected to land between $58-$61bn, growth of 32% at the midpoint, a little better than analysts had been forecasting.
The shares closed down 6.6% on the day.
Eli Lilly key facts
