Eli Lilly (Q4 Results): beats on earnings and guidance

Eli Lilly’s fourth-quarter revenue grew 43% to $19.3bn (consensus $18.0bn) driven by volume growth in its best sellers, Mounjaro and Zepbound.
Underlying operating profit was up 52% to $8.6bn as revenue growth outpaced cost expansion.
2026 sales are expected land in the $80bn-$83bn range, reflecting growth of 25% at the mid-point and better than consensus forecasts. Underlying earnings per share guidance stands at $33.50-$35.00, implying growth of about 41%.
The shares rose 7.8% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Eli Lilly key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.