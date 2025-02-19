Glencore: lower coal prices impact full year results

Glencore reported a 16% drop in underlying cash profit (EBITDA) to $14.4bn ($14.6bn expected). Both the Marketing and Industrial segments saw declines, largely a result of lower thermal coal (energy) prices.

Free cash flow fell from $6.7bn to $4.6bn, driven by lower profits and higher capital expenditure. Net debt more than doubled to $11.2bn, largely due to the $7.0bn acquisition of EVR.

Copper equivalent production is expected to rise 9.2% in 2025 (up 4.6% in 2024), mainly driven by an increase in steelmaking coal. Based on current prices, 2025 underlying cash profit is expected around $15.3bn.

The group announced a $0.1 per share dividend and $1.0bn buyback.

The shares fell 6.9% in early trading.

HL view to follow.

Glencore key facts

Forward price/book ratio (next 12 months) : 1.27

Ten year average forward price/book ratio : 1.20

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months) : 5.0%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield : 5.2%

All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day's closing values.