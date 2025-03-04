Greggs: record results but growth is slowing

Greggs reported full-year revenue up 11.3% to £2.0bn, with life-for-like (LFL) sales in company-managed shops rising 5.5% (6.3% expected). Revenue growth was driven by 145 net new shop openings and increases in prices and volumes. Underlying profit before tax was up 13.2% to £189.8mn (£187.2mn expected).

Free cash flow of £97.0mn was down from £122.1mn the prior year, the difference largely due to increased investment.

LFL sales are up 1.7% in the first nine weeks of 2025, challenged by weather conditions. Cost inflation of around 6% is expected for the year.

The board has proposed a final dividend of 50.0p, up from 46.0p in the previous year.

Management remains confident that Greggs can manage inflationary headwinds this year. Current consensus points to a revenue growth of 8.8% to £2.2bn for 2025.

The shares fell 9.2% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.