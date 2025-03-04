Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Greggs: record results but growth is slowing

Greggs achieved double digit growth in sales and underlying operating profit last year, but sales disappointed in the final quarter and have slowed further so far this year.
Greggs logo
Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst
Published Mar 4, 2025

Greggs reported full-year revenue up 11.3% to £2.0bn, with life-for-like (LFL) sales in company-managed shops rising 5.5% (6.3% expected). Revenue growth was driven by 145 net new shop openings and increases in prices and volumes. Underlying profit before tax was up 13.2% to £189.8mn (£187.2mn expected).

Free cash flow of £97.0mn was down from £122.1mn the prior year, the difference largely due to increased investment.

LFL sales are up 1.7% in the first nine weeks of 2025, challenged by weather conditions. Cost inflation of around 6% is expected for the year.

The board has proposed a final dividend of 50.0p, up from 46.0p in the previous year.

Management remains confident that Greggs can manage inflationary headwinds this year. Current consensus points to a revenue growth of 8.8% to £2.2bn for 2025.

The shares fell 9.2% in early trading.

Our view

Greggs key facts

