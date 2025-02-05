Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

GSK: enters 2025 in good health, launches £2bn buyback

GSK has narrowly beaten 2024 forecasts, despite falling vaccine sales.
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published Feb 5, 2025

GSK reported full year sales up 7%, ignoring currency moves, to £31.4bn (£31.1bn expected). Strong growth in Speciality Medicines more than offset a decline in Vaccine sales.

Underlying operating profit rose 11% to £9.1bn, benefitting from a favourable mix of both products and regions.

Free cash flow fell from £3.4bn to £2.9bn reflecting £0.6bn of settlement payments in the Zantac case. There remains a provision of £1.5bn on the balance sheet for further similar payments. Net debt was down nearly £2bn to £13.1bn.

A final dividend of 16p brings the annual total to 61p. It’s expected to rise to 64p in 2025. A £2bn share buyback programme has also been launched.

GSK expects top line growth of 3-5% this year and an uplift in underlying operating profit of 6-8%.

The shares were up 5.6% in early trading.

Our view

GSK key facts

