GSK: enters 2025 in good health, launches £2bn buyback

GSK reported full year sales up 7%, ignoring currency moves, to £31.4bn (£31.1bn expected). Strong growth in Speciality Medicines more than offset a decline in Vaccine sales.

Underlying operating profit rose 11% to £9.1bn, benefitting from a favourable mix of both products and regions.

Free cash flow fell from £3.4bn to £2.9bn reflecting £0.6bn of settlement payments in the Zantac case. There remains a provision of £1.5bn on the balance sheet for further similar payments. Net debt was down nearly £2bn to £13.1bn.

A final dividend of 16p brings the annual total to 61p. It’s expected to rise to 64p in 2025. A £2bn share buyback programme has also been launched.

GSK expects top line growth of 3-5% this year and an uplift in underlying operating profit of 6-8%.

The shares were up 5.6% in early trading.

HL view to follow.

GSK key facts

Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months) : 8.3

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio : 11.0

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months) : 4.7%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield : 5.8%

All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.