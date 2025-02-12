Heineken: buyback launched after earnings beat

Heineken’s net revenue organically grew by 5% in 2024 to €29.9bn, with 1.6% growth in beer volumes and a higher growth contribution from price. All regions were up on the previous year, with premium and non-alcoholic products particularly strong.

Underlying operating profit increased 8.3% to €4.5bn, ahead of expectations.

Free cash flow was up by €1.2bn, to €3.1bn, benefitting from the favourable timing of cash collections and payments. Net debt fell from €15.8bn to €14.7bn.

A final dividend of €1.17 per share has been proposed taking the annual total to €1.86, up 7.5% on last year. Heineken has also launched a €1.5bn share buyback to be completed over a two-year period.

In 2025 underlying operating profit is expected to grow by 4-8% (6% expected).

The shares were up 8.1% after the announcement.

